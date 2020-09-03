Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

