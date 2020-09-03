Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CONN opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. Conn’s has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $398.45 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

