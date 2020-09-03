Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €64.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.32 ($115.67).

ETR:CON opened at €89.06 ($104.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.89. Continental has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 52 week high of €133.10 ($156.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

