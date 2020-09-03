Contrasting Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and BP (NYSE:BP)

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and BP (NYSE:BP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunoco and BP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.16 $313.00 million $2.27 11.53 BP $282.62 billion 0.25 $4.03 billion $2.95 6.97

BP has higher revenue and earnings than Sunoco. BP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunoco and BP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 0 3 7 0 2.70 BP 3 5 14 0 2.50

Sunoco presently has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. BP has a consensus price target of $31.56, indicating a potential upside of 53.41%. Given BP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BP is more favorable than Sunoco.

Dividends

Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. BP pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Sunoco pays out 145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BP pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sunoco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and BP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03% BP -9.45% -1.14% -0.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of BP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sunoco has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BP has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunoco beats BP on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs). This segment also engages in the ownership and management of crude oil and natural gas pipelines; processing facilities and export terminals; and LNG processing facilities and transportation, as well as in NGLs processing business. The Downstream segment refines, manufactures, markets, transports, supplies, and trades in crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemical products and related services to wholesale and retail customers. It offers gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel; lubricants, and related products and services to the automotive, industrial, marine, and energy markets under the Castrol, BP, and Aral brands; and petrochemical products, such as purified terephthalic acid, paraxylene, acetic acid, olefins and derivatives, and specialty petrochemical products. The Rosneft segment engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as jet fuel, bunkering, bitumen, and lubricants activities. This segment also owns and operates 13 refineries in Russia; and approximately 2,960 retail service stations in Russia and internationally. The company also produces ethanol, bio-isobutanol, bio-power, and solar energy; transports hydrocarbon products through time-chartered and spot-chartered vessels; and holds interests in onshore wind sites. BP p.l.c. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

