Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,760,000 after purchasing an additional 182,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,038,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Copart by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,230,000 after buying an additional 978,191 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $105.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

