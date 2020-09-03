Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $104.80 on Thursday. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $105.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

