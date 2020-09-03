Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $105.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

