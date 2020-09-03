Cormark Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$3.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WCP. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.30.

WCP opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of $942.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

