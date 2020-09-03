CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Analysts

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get CRA International alerts:

In related news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $45,219.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,841.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $358,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CRA International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CRA International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

CRA International stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. CRA International has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $123.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.