Craig Hallum Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $150.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Five Below by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,873,138 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,431,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Five Below by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,317,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,758,000 after buying an additional 153,403 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.