Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

