Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

YAMCY stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation engages in musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company offers pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

