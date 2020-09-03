Critical Contrast: Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tuniu and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu -48.71% -20.66% -9.07% Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Volatility & Risk

Tuniu has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tuniu and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 0 6 0 3.00

Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.35%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Tuniu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Tuniu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuniu and Verra Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $327.64 million 0.41 -$100.43 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $416.72 million 4.20 $33.34 million $0.65 16.66

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Tuniu.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Tuniu on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services; and advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising the tuniu.com Website; mobile platform; a primary call center in Nanjing; a regional call center in Suqian; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

