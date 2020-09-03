Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $120.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $142.07 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $2,862,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 50,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $4,724,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,910,838 shares of company stock valued at $923,362,356 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 518.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after buying an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,581,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,395,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 1,277.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after buying an additional 1,653,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.