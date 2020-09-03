Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Earnings Results

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRWD opened at $142.07 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -177.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.09.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $4,670,016.28. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,910,838 shares of company stock valued at $923,362,356. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

