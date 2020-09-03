Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.02-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $809.1-826.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.47 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.02-0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.09.

CRWD opened at $142.07 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $4,670,016.28. Insiders have sold a total of 8,910,838 shares of company stock worth $923,362,356 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

