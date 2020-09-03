Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $142.07 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $153.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $4,670,016.28. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $3,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,910,838 shares of company stock worth $923,362,356. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

