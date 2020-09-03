Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $142.07 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.90.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $20,741,918.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,910,838 shares of company stock worth $923,362,356 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.