Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $809.1-826.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.72 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.08 EPS.

CRWD stock opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.59 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.48.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $748,885,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,228,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,885,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $20,741,918.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,910,838 shares of company stock worth $923,362,356 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

