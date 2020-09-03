Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.01)-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $210.6-215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.88 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $142.07 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -177.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.48.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $20,741,918.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,910,838 shares of company stock worth $923,362,356. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

