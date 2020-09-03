CureVac B.V. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,732 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 630% compared to the average daily volume of 511 call options.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. CureVac B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

