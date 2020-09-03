Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTSO. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $364.25 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. Research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

