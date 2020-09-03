Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 871 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 382.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at $1,914,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $26,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 14.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,724. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.45.

SJM opened at $120.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.