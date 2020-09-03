Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,174,000 after buying an additional 3,317,022 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,392,000 after acquiring an additional 463,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,274,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,854,000 after acquiring an additional 169,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,243,000 after purchasing an additional 186,580 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 11,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $496,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $1,169,288. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of ADM opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

