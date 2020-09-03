Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Okta stock opened at $230.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.46. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $231.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,896 shares of company stock worth $101,675,899. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

