Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,039 shares of company stock worth $12,716,490 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $108.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

