Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.12 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 522.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

