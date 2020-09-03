Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.29 Million Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,757 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Realty Income by 20,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.54 on Thursday. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.