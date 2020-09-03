Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $633,000 Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,345,000 after buying an additional 458,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after buying an additional 570,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,601,000 after buying an additional 91,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,816,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

DISCA opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.