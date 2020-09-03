Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $734,000 Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 273.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $114.39 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

