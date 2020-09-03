Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $823,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -225.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.98. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

