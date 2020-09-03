Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $940,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.24.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $130.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $130.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

