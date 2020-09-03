Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $949,000 Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in WP Carey by 1,832.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 170.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.70. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

