Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Invests $1.06 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $9,168,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $19,623,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 5,315.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,541 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $2,405,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after buying an additional 839,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CICC Research upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Shares of NIO opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

