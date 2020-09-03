Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after purchasing an additional 920,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,818,000 after buying an additional 6,020,257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,977,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,159,000 after buying an additional 648,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,416,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,334,000 after buying an additional 4,622,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 43.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,478,000 after buying an additional 1,935,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.

DISCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

