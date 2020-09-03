Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.