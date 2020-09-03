Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $314.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.31. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $323.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

