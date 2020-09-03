Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 28.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU opened at $193.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $199.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,125,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

