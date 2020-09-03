Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,106,000 after purchasing an additional 543,601 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,471,000 after acquiring an additional 888,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $113,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $117,171,000 after purchasing an additional 250,444 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Twitter by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $60,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $287,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,255 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised Twitter to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

