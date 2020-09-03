Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,457,000 after purchasing an additional 416,540 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Moderna by 370.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 112,110 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $64.72 on Thursday. Moderna Inc has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $2,534,587.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,954.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $201,978.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,734,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,009,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,541 shares of company stock valued at $56,738,085 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.