Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 1,044 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

Shares of BKI opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.92. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

