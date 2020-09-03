Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,284 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $961,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $305.30 on Thursday. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.03 and a 200 day moving average of $272.53.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.25.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total transaction of $311,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,670 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.