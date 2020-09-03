Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 290,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 139,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.74.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $121.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

