Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Loews by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,198,000 after buying an additional 990,874 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 748,151 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 736,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,042,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 237,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth $7,568,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 23,738 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $747,509.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,977,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,354,200.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Loews stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

