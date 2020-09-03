Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,169 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,033.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAA opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

