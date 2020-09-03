Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,827 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Twilio by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Twilio by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $728,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $299,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,710 shares of company stock worth $85,424,878 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.59.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $264.20 on Thursday. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $288.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

