Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 132 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,922.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,244 shares of company stock worth $1,018,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.81.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $237.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

