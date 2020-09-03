Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,989 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 337.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

