Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 212 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 54.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,750,000 after buying an additional 76,108 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $216.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.41 and its 200-day moving average is $194.31.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.