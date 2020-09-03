Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 291 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW opened at $141.14 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $142.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

